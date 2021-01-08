Trump May Pardon Himself Along With His Family, Allies And Celebs
The clemency list is being assessed by senior White House advisor’s and counsels.
A day before Donald Trump’s presidency ends, on 19 January, he may announce pardons for his family, friends, aides, allies, celebrities and himself according to two sources who spoke to The New York Times. The clemency list is being assessed by senior White House advisor’s and counsels.
On Thursday, 7 January, the Justice Department announced that they are not ruling out pursuing charges against Trump for his role in the Capitol Hill violence.
With Trump’s history of legal battles and allegations of fraud, a sustained effort to seek pardons would not be surprising; Especially as his presidential powers will officially terminate on 20 January 2021.
First For a President To Pardon Himself
Historically, there is no precedent for a presidential self-pardon. Therefore, without official legal deliberation, the legitimacy of the move remains unclear in the face of law.
The President cannot issue a pardon expecting it to undo a congressional impeachment, and the person pardoned is also not impervious to state-headed investigations.
Since after Election Day, Trump has had conversations with his advisors on whether he should give himself a pardon, and what legal and political effect this may have on him, told sources to New York Times.
Trump’s Pardon List
Trump has considered preemptive pardons for his children and their friends – Donald Jr, his girlfriend and former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump, as well as her husband, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner.
Rapper Lil Wayne, rapper Kodak Black, rapper Lil Yachty and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson are being considered for the Presidential pardon, reported Bloomberg.
Trump has also floated around clemency for his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and Albert Pirro, who worked with Trump on his real estate dealings.
Some other white house officials being considered are Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, senior adviser Stephen Miller, personnel chief John McEntee, and social media director Dan Scavino, reported New York Times.
Trump has issued 27 pardons in his term, many of them being requests through friends, celebrities or Fox News personalities.
CNN also notes that among people the President is most likely to pardon are campaign associates like Michael Flynn who have convictions following Robert Mueller’s probe into Trump’s Russian collusion.
(With inputs from New York Times, Bloomberg and CNN)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.