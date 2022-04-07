‘Thousands’ Killed in Mariupol, Russia Afraid of World Finding Out: Zelenskyy

After repeated failed evacuation efforts in Ukraine’s southern port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday, 6 April, that the reason behind Russia blocking humanitarian access was that it wants to hide evidence of "thousands" of people killed there.

Speaking to Turkey's Haberturk TV, Zelenskyy said, "The reason why we cannot get into Mariupol with the humanitarian cargo is precisely because they are afraid...that the world will see what is going on there," news agency AFP reported.