'This Is Madness': State of Emergency in Ottawa As Truckers' Protest Escalates

Thousands of protesters rocked Ottawa over the weekend, joining the hundreds who had been protesting since last weekend.

Residents have complained of the continuous blaring of horns and traffic disruption.

Non-protestors are upset about the provocative and crass behaviour of the truckers, such as setting off fireworks on the grounds of the National War Memorial, and urinating on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

City council member Diane Deans said over the weekend that the truckers were "a threat to our democracy" and "what we're seeing is bigger than just a city of Ottawa problem, this is a nationwide insurrection. This is madness," reported AFP.

The protest became international after prominent US personalities like Elon Musk and former US President Donald Trump expressed support for the truckers.

