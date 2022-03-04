'Terrorist State Has Now Resorted to Nuclear Terror': Ukraine Prez on NPP Attack
The plant supplies about 40% of the country's nuclear power and stores six of Ukraine’s 15 reactors, said Zelenskyy.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, 4 March, said that the "terrorist state (Russia) now resorted to nuclear terror”, reported AFP. His comments came shortly after Russian troops fired at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and set it ablaze.
“No country other than Russia has ever fired on nuclear power units,” he said.
The Zaporizhzhia facility supplies about 40 percent of the country's nuclear power and stores six of Ukraine’s 15 reactors, said Zelenskyy. He said that Russian tanks are equipped with thermal power sensors and the troops “so they know where they are shooting”.
In a video message, Zelenskyy said:
“This is the first time in our history. In the history of mankind. The terrorist state (Russia) now resorted to nuclear terror.”Volodymyr Zelenskyy
'The End of Europe': Zelenskyy
He urged the world nations to take a stand against Russia and prevent Europe from “dying from a nuclear disaster”.
He claimed that if there is an explosion, it will be "the end of everything. The end of Europe".
Pleading world leaders to take action against Russia, Zelenskyy said that only immediate European action can stop Russian troops and prevent Europe from “dying from a nuclear disaster”.
Meanwhile, Oleksandr Starukh, head of the military administration of the Zaporizhzhia region, said on Facebook, "The director of the plant said that the nuclear safety is now guaranteed."
He added, "According to those responsible for the plant, a training building and a laboratory were affected by the fire."
(With inputs from AFP)
