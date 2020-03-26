US, UN Condemn Terrorist Attack on Sikhs in Afghanistan’s Kabul

The US has strongly condemned the "horrific" terror attack on a prominent gurudwara in the heart of Afghanistan's capital of Kabul that killed 25 people, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying the people of the strife-torn country deserve a future free from the ISIS and other terrorist activity.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres also condemned the attack, reiterating that attacks against civilians are unacceptable and those who carry out such crimes must be held accountable, his spokesman said.