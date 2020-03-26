US, UN Condemn Terrorist Attack on Sikhs in Afghanistan’s Kabul
The US has strongly condemned the "horrific" terror attack on a prominent gurudwara in the heart of Afghanistan's capital of Kabul that killed 25 people, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying the people of the strife-torn country deserve a future free from the ISIS and other terrorist activity.
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres also condemned the attack, reiterating that attacks against civilians are unacceptable and those who carry out such crimes must be held accountable, his spokesman said.
The Islamic State (IS) terror group, which has targeted Sikhs before in Afghanistan, claimed responsibility for the attack on the gurudwara where 150 worshippers were inside the building.
‘Afghanistan Deserves a Future Free From ISIS’
"The United States condemns the horrific ISIS-K claimed attack on a Sikh temple and community centre in Kabul this morning which took the lives of more than two dozen innocent people," Pompeo told reporters during a news conference on Wednesday.
The people of Afghanistan deserve a future free from the ISIS-K and other terrorist activity, he said.
Acting Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Alice G Wells, tweeted: "The US condemns in the strongest possible terms the horrific ISIS-claimed attack on a Sikh temple and community centre in Kabul today."
"We mourn the deceased and will hold the wounded, their families, and their community close to our hearts," she said.
"The punishment I fear has to be unique. The whole world is in a 'no war' mode because we are in a 'COVID-19 war' mode to save humanity. Sharing our scientific and medical knowledge, as if it was open source. Our time is too precious to deviate. Millions of lives hang in the balance," he said.
Batra and his family have been tested positive for coronavirus and are in quarantine.
"The unique punishment is to identify all ISIS centres, mark them for immediate destruction, and if there be a main one, for that mother load of evil, we go back to WWII decision-making, and for even better reasons now, roll out our 'nano nuke' and eviscerate this evil," he proposed.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)