Tech Company Admits to H1-B Visa Fraud To Bring Indians to US

It said that under the scam, in order to obtain the H1-B visas, Cloudgen submitted "forged contracts" showing that third companies had work for the persons it wanted to bring over.

But once the employees came to the US there was no job for them and they were housed in different locations, while Cloudgen would try to find work for them, according to the office.

"Such action gave Cloudgen a competitive advantage by having a steady 'bench' or supply of visa-ready workers to send to different employers based on market needs, when the true process actually takes some time. Once workers had obtained new employment, the 'switch' would occur when the new third-party company filed immigration paperwork for the foreign workers," the prosecutor's office said.

Cloudgen took a percentage of the worker's salary, which amounted to nearly $500,000 from 2013 to 2020 when the scam took place, it said.