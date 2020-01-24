23-Year-Old Student From Tamil Nadu Attacked, Stabbed in Canada

Speaking to TNM, Rebecca, Rachel’s sister said, “We're not clear about how this incident took place. The need of the hour is for my family to get a visa to visit Rachel. The visa process is complicated. We are still figuring it out. We are seeking the help of the External Affairs Minister.”

According to the family, the wounds appear to have been inflicted in such a way so as to cut off blood supply to the brain. Rebecca, who is a doctor herself, said that it appears that her sister had been stabbed multiple times in the neck region apart from having incisions on both sides.

“We got a call last night that she was admitted to the ICU. It is a mystery to us how this happened. The police found her with multiple wounds,” said Rebecca.