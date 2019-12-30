Taliban Council Agrees to Cease-Fire in Afghanistan

The Taliban's ruling council has agreed on Sunday, 30 December, to a temporary cease-fire in Afghanistan, providing a window in which a peace agreement with the United States can be signed, officials from the insurgent group said.

A key pillar of the agreement, which the US and Taliban have been negotiating for more than a year, is direct negotiations between Afghans on both sides of the conflict.

A cease-fire, which had been demanded by Washington before any peace agreement could be signed, would allow the US to bring home its troops from Afghanistan and end its 18-year military engagement there, America's longest.

The duration of the cease-fire was not specified but it was suggested it would last for 10 days. It was also not specified when the cease-fire would begin.