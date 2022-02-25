'Take Power Into Your Own Hands': Putin Urges Ukrainian Military to Seize Power

As Russian troops closed on Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a new statement on Friday, asking Putin to hold talks.

"I would like to address the President of the Russian Federation once again. Fighting is going on all over Ukraine. Let's sit down at the negotiating table to stop the deaths of people," he said.

Ukraine's capital Kyiv was battered by Russian missiles on Friday, 25 February, as Russia's war against Ukraine entered its second day.

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to western nations to provide his country with the money to defend itself, explanations and gunfire could be heard in Kyiv even before dawn, AP reported.

Russia had launched a full-scale military operation on Ukraine on Thursday via land, air, and sea.

(With inputs from Reuters and AFP.)