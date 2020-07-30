American Accused of Blasphemy Killed Inside a Courtroom in Pak

Naseem was shot six times during the hearing, and police officials told Al Jazeera that “The culprit accepts responsibility for killing him, and says that he killed him for having committed blasphemy."

It is still unclear how the attacker smuggled a weapon into the high-security courtroom.



Nasneem has been in custody since 2019 and has been accused of having violated sections 295-A, 295-B and 295-C of the Pakistani penal code, which deal with blasphemy against Islam and "defiling the sacred name of the Holy Prophet Muhammad," said the media report.

While no one has yet been executed under Pakistan's strict blasphemy laws, mob violence have become common. At least 77 people have been killed similarly since 1990, according to an Al Jazeera tally.