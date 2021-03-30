Suez Canal Reopens for Traffic After Container Ship Refloated

Almost a week after the the 400-metre-long container ship got stuck and blocked a major artery for global trade, ‘Ever Given’ was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened to traffic on Monday, 29 March.

Tugboat crews sounded their foghorns in celebration after the Japanese-owned megaship, the length of four football fields, was fully dislodged from the sandy banks of the Suez.

Oil prices eased as one of the most significant waterways, connecting the Mediterranean and Red Sea, reopened.

According to the canal authority, Admiral Osama Rabie, head of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), had around 3pm local time "announced the resumption of shipping traffic in the Suez Canal”, Reuters reported.