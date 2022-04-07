Sri Lankan Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa Forms Advisory Group To Address Debt Crisis

Dr Indrajit Coomaraswamy, Former Governor, Central Bank of Sri Lanka and former director, Economic Affairs Division of the Commonwealth Secretariat.

Prof Shanta Devarajan, Professor of the Practice of Development, Georgetown University and Former Chief Economist, World Bank.

Dr Sharmini Coorey, Former Director, Institute of Capacity Development of the IMF Institute, and Former Deputy Director, Africa Department, IMF.

Diesel – the main fuel for buses and commercial vehicles has been unavailable at stations across the island for over a week, crippling livelihoods and public transport.

Meanwhile, power cuts lasting over 13 hours were imposed – the longest cut since 1996 when a strike by the state employees caused a 72-hour-long black out.

A consignment of 40,000 metric tonnes of diesel from India reached Sri Lanka on 2 April, the fourth such assistance from New Delhi, to mitigate the spike in power cuts.