Sri Lanka: Presidential Secretariat Begins Operations After 100 Days of Unrest

The Presidential Secretariat in the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo reopened and continued operations after seeing a hundred days of unrest on Monday, 25 July.

Anti-government protestors had blocked the entrance of the building on 9 April, subsequently storming and occupying it on 9 July.

On Monday, visuals showed the government office reopening amidst heavy police presence, with officials saying that the employees marked their presence in the building.

Sri Lankan soldiers and police personnels had raided the anti-government protest camp and started to pull down tents early on 22 July. The crackdown happened hours before the protestors were due to vacate the site, and a day after Ranil Wickremesinghe swore-in as the new president of Sri Lanka.

Some journalists were beaten by security forces and at least 50 protestors have been injured, they said.

Many demonstrators expressed their refusal to accept Wickremesinghe as the new president, holding him partly responsible for the country's unprecedented economic and political crisis.