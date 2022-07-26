South Africa Submits Formal Extradition Application for Gupta Brothers From UAE

The South African government has submitted a formal extradition application to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for Rajesh Gupta and Atul Gupta of the wealthy India-born brothers of the Gupta family, the country's top prosecutor said on Monday, 25 July, but cautioned that the extradition process could take several months.

The two brothers, along with their elder brother Ajay, have been in self-exile in Dubai since the net closed in on them three years ago about siphoning off billions of rands from state enterprises, allegedly by misusing their closeness to former president Jacob Zuma.