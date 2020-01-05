Sikh Youth Killed in Pakistan’s Peshawar by 'Unknown Gunmen'

Sikh Youth Killed in Pakistan’s Peshawar by 'Unknown Gunmen'

World
The Quint

A 25-year-old Sikh man called Parvinder Singh was murdered in Peshawar by 'unknown' gunmen on Sunday, 5 January.

Sources based in Peshawar told IANS that Parvinder Singh was the younger brother of a local journalist Harmeet Singh.

A businessman in Malaysia, Parvinder was in Peshawar to shop for his wedding in February, Harmeet told the media.

Anguished by the murder of his brother, Harmeet said that “without minorities, no country can flourish and progress. Pakistan is beautiful because of minorities but each year, we end up carrying the dead on our shoulders.”

The incident comes two days after the Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan's Punjab province was attacked by a Muslim mob.

Also Read : ‘Zero Tolerance Towards Mob’: Pak PM Condemns Attack on Gurudwara

Loading...

‘Won’t Rest Till the Murderers Are Booked’

Harmeet added that Pakistan gets massive funds from several countries to protect minorities.

“There is no protection. That's why I am here to carry my dead brother's body today. I won't rest until the Pakistani government books the murderers of my brother,” said Harmeet.

SSP Operations Peshawar Ravinder Singh told ANI, “His body was found under Chamkani police station area. Investigation is on into the matter.”

MEA 'Strongly Condemns Targeted Killing'

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday said, “India strongly condemns targeted killing of minority Sikh community member in Peshawar (Pakistan) that follows recent despicable vandalism and desecration of Gurdwara Sri Janam Asthan at Nankana Sahib and unresolved case of abduction, forced conversion and marriage of a Sikh girl.”

MEA has further called upon the Pakistan’s government to take immediate action and give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of such heinous acts. Religious minorities especially Sikhs in Pakistan have already been complaining of insecurity and fear since the attack on the birthplace of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru.

A Muslim mob led by the family of a man who had reportedly abducted and forcibly converted a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, pelted stones at Nankana Sahib, trapping Sikh devotees inside the shrine.

While India strongly condemned the attack, both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition led by the Congress protested outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

(With inputs from IANS, ANI)

Also Read : Harbhajan Singh Condemns Attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara

Follow our World section for more stories.

World
The Quint
    Loading...