Sikh Youth Killed in Pakistan’s Peshawar by 'Unknown Gunmen'

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday said, “India strongly condemns targeted killing of minority Sikh community member in Peshawar (Pakistan) that follows recent despicable vandalism and desecration of Gurdwara Sri Janam Asthan at Nankana Sahib and unresolved case of abduction, forced conversion and marriage of a Sikh girl.”

MEA has further called upon the Pakistan’s government to take immediate action and give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of such heinous acts. Religious minorities especially Sikhs in Pakistan have already been complaining of insecurity and fear since the attack on the birthplace of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru.

A Muslim mob led by the family of a man who had reportedly abducted and forcibly converted a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, pelted stones at Nankana Sahib, trapping Sikh devotees inside the shrine.

While India strongly condemned the attack, both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition led by the Congress protested outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

(With inputs from IANS, ANI)