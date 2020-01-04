Protests in India After Mob Attacks Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pak

Members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and the Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday, 4 January, staged a protest near the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

The protest by DSGMC and Akali members was held around 1 pm near Chanakyapuri, an affluent neighbourhood and diplomatic enclave in the city.

The Sikh community members claimed that they have submitted a memorandum at the Pakistan High Commission, asking Islamabad to "explain the failure of law enforcing agencies" in the country.