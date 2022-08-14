Seven Injured As Shooter Opens Fire on a Bus in Jerusalem’s Old City
Israel's emergency medical services said that six men and one woman were injured in the attack.
Seven people were wounded, two of them critically, after a shooter opened fire on a bus in Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday, 14 August, Israeli police and medics said, as per an AFP report.
The police are still searching for the shooter, who fled after the pre-dawn attack. "Police have cordoned off the scene and are searching for a suspect," police said.
Zaki Heller, a spokesperson for the Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's emergency medical services, said that six men and one woman were injured in the attack, with all seven "fully conscious".
MDA paramedics said they provided lifesaving treatment to people who sustained gunshot wounds. All victims were reportedly taken to nearby hospitals.
The attack on the bus in Jerusalem comes about a week after a three-day conflict between Israel and Islamic Jihad militants in the densely populated Palestinian enclave of Gaza.
The Israeli government had stated on Friday, 5 August, that it had struck Gaza, calling it a "special situation," following days of tensions due to the arrest of a Palestinian militant in the occupied West Bank.
A ceasefire agreement between Israel and the militant group known as the the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), took effect on 7 August, in a bid to end three days of violence between the two sides leading to the killing of dozens of Palestinians.
This was the worst fighting in Gaza since the 2021 violence, which saw Hamas and Israel fire hundreds of rockets at each, killing hundreds, mostly Palestinians.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.