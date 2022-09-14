Shashi Tharoor Responds To US Anchor's Comment 'British Gave India Civilisation'

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, an American television host on Fox News, Tucker Carlson, commented that the British rule "gave India civilisation". This comment drew the wrath of Congress Member of the Parliament, Shashi Tharoor who took to Twitter on Tuesday, 13 September, to express his furor.

Carlson said "After 75 years of Independence has (India) produced a single building as beautiful as the Bombay train station the British colonialists built? No, sadly it has not...We will never see (again an empire) so benign as the British."