Afghanistan: At Least 22 Killed, 50 Wounded in Twin Blasts

At least 11 people were killed and nearly 50 were wounded in a blast at a Shi'ite mosque in Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif city on Thursday, 21 April, as per a health official quoted by AP.

The explosion at the Sai Doken mosque in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif occurred as worshippers knelt in prayer as Muslims mark the holy month of Ramzan, added the report.

However, Mohammad Asif Wazeri, the spokesman for a local Taliban commander, told Reuters that at least 20 casualties have been recorded so far. He said, "A blast happened in the district inside a Shia mosque, more than 20 killed and injured."

The Islamic State group in Afghanistan has claimed responsibility for the blast, reported AFP.