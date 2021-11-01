Saudi Aramco Reports 160% Rise in Quarterly Profit as Oil Prices & Sales Surge

Saudi Aramco, the Saudi Arabian petroleum and natural gas company, said on Sunday, 31 October, that its net profits during the third-quarter more than doubled, CNBC reported.

The huge profits (a 160 percent increase in net income) that defied what analysts had predicted were a result of spiking crude oil prices and higher sales.

These were Saudi Aramco's best quarterly earnings since it was officially listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange in December 2019.