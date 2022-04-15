Moscow Warns of Intensified Strikes on Kyiv in Response to Attacks in Russia

Russia's Defence Ministry issued a warning on Friday, 15 April, saying that the country's missile strikes on Kyiv would increase in response to alleged attacks by Ukraine on Russian soil.

"The number and scale of missile strikes on targets in Kyiv will increase in response to any terrorist attacks or acts of sabotage on Russian territory committed by the Kyiv nationalist regime," Reuters reported the ministry's statement as saying.

It further added that the Russia's armed forces had attacked a military target in Ukraine's capital late on Thursday with cruise missiles.