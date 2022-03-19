Russia Admits Using Hypersonic Missiles To Destroy Weapons Cache in Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, for the first time, confirmed the use of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine on Saturday, 19 March.

"The Kinzhal aviation missile system with hypersonic aeroballistic missiles destroyed a large underground warehouse containing missiles and aviation ammunition in the village of Deliatyn in the Ivano-Frankivsk region," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement to Russian state media RIA Novosti.