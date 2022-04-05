ADVERTISEMENT
Live

Ukraine Crisis: Day After Visit to Bucha, Prez Zelenskyy to Address UNSC Meet

Catch all the live updates from the Russia-Ukraine war here.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>As many as 3,400 civilians, including 121 children, have died in Ukraine since the Russian invasion, the United Nations said in a report published on Monday, 4 April.</p></div>
i

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will on Tuesday, 5 April, speak during a United Nations Security Council meeting on the situation in his country amid Russia's invasion.

On Monday, he visited the town of Bucha, where hundreds of corpses were reportedly buried after Russian forces withdrew from the region, AFP reported. Zelenskyy said during his visit that the world would recognise the killings in Bucha as a "genocide" committed by Russia.

Russia on Monday denied allegations related to the murder of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha. Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the facts and chronology of events in Bucha did not support Ukraine’s version of events, and urged global leaders to not rush to judgement, Al Jazeera reported.

Snapshot

  • As many as 3,400 civilians, including 121 children, have died in Ukraine since the Russian invasion, the UN has said

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared in a taped video at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday

  • A number of world leaders have condemned the Russian violence in Bucha

  • Seven people died and 34 were wounded after Russian forces struck a residential area in Kharkiv

  • Zelenskyy addressed Russian forces as “murderers”, “torturers,” and “rapists” after hundreds of bodies of Ukrainian civilians were found on the streets of towns surrounding Kyiv

8:50 AM , 05 Apr
KEY EVENT

Zelenskyy to Address UNSC Meet Today

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will speak on Tuesday during a United Nations Security Council meeting on the conflict in his country, Britain's diplomatic mission announced, the leader's first address to a UN body since Russia invaded on 24 February, reported AFP.

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
KEY EVENTS
×
×