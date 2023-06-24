Ukraine War | 'A Stab in the Back': Putin Warns of Action Against Wagner Chief

As the "armed rebellion" led by Wagner chief and mercenary tycoon Yevgeny Prigozhin continues in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an address to the nation on Saturday, 24 June, said that "this is a stab in the back of our troops and the people of Russia."
"This is a criminal, adventuristic campaign. It is equivalent to armed mutiny. Russia will defend itself. We are fighting for the life and security of our citizens and out territorial integrity," Putin said in the address, adding that "decisive action" would be taken against the rebel group.
"Everything has to be done to put this danger to rest. It is an attempt to subvert us from inside. This is treason in the face of those who are fighting on the front."
What Happened?
On Saturday, Prigozhin, the chief of the Wagner Group, which had played a significant role in Russia's war in Ukraine, launched a rebellion against Russia's military leadership.
He said his forces have taken control of the military facilities and airfield in Rostov-on-Don, which is close to the Ukraine border, and warned that if Russia's defence minister and top military officials did not meet with him in the city, his troops would move towards Moscow.
However, the authorities in Moscow and surrounding areas reportedly declared a "counterterrorism" emergency after Prigozhin's move. Russia's security service, FSB, has, meanwhile, opened a criminal investigation against the Wagner chief, as per Al Jazeera.
