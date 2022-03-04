Ukraine: Zelenskyy Accuses Russia of ‘Nuclear Terror’ After Fire at Power Plant
As Russia continues to wage war against Ukraine for the ninth day, a fire broke out at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Friday, 4 March, after the invading military directed its strikes at what is the largest nuclear facility in Europe.
Hours after the incident was reported, Ukrainian authorities said that the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was secured again.
This comes after a second round of negotiations on Thursday, 3 March, where the parties reached a tentative agreement to organise safe corridors for civilians to be evacuated and for humanitarian supplies to be delivered.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying it was “the only way to stop this war”
Putin told his French counterpart that war will continue till Ukraine's demilitarisation and neutral status is achieved
Ukraine on Thursday confirmed that Russia had captured the southern city of Kherson
At least 33 civilians were killed in a Russian airstrike in Chernihiv on Thursday, Ukrainian authorities said
Fire at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station Put Out
Ukraine's State Emergency Service has said that fire at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station has been put out, Reuters reported.
Will Suspend Business Related to Russia: Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) said that it will suspend business related to Russia and Belarus.
A brainchild of Chinese President Xi, the AIIB, was launched in 2016 to counter the West's dominance of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF), AFP reported.
IAF Takes off for Romania With 6 Tons of Humanitarian Aid
An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft took off for Romania at 4:05 am from Hindon Airbase, with approximately 6 tons of humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, ANI reported.
Zelenskyy Accuses Russia of ‘Nuclear Terror’ After Strikes at Power Plant
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow of resorting to “nuclear terror” and wanting to “repeat” the Chernobyl disaster after he said Russian forces shot at a nuclear power plant.
He said in a video message, “No country other than Russia has ever fired on nuclear power units. This is the first time in our history. In the history of mankind. The terrorist state now resorted to nuclear terror."
"These are tanks equipped with thermal imagers, so they know where they are shooting...If there is an explosion, it is the end of everything. The end of Europe," Zelensky added.
