Pianist Plays 'What a Wonderful World' for Ukrainian Refugees at Lviv Station

As the Russian onslaught against the east European nation entered its 12th day, the Russian military announced a ceasefire on 7 March in Kyiv, Kharkov, Sumy, and Mariupol for the evacuation of civilians, Sputnik (a Russian media outlet) reported.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had claimed on 6 March that Ukrainians have plans in place to ensure the continuance of the government if President Zelenskyy gets killed. According to reports, President Zelensky has survived at least three assassination attempts since the beginning of the invasion.

The Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom in its latest intelligence report, claimed that Russian troops made "minimal ground advances" over the weekend.