'Need to Ensure Psychological Health of Citizens': Russia on Blocking Instagram

Instagram owner Meta had earlier said that it would allow its users in some countries to call for violence against Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as the Russian soldiers invading Ukraine.

Following this, Russia's state media regulator, Roskomnadzor, said in a statement, "On the basis of a demand by the general prosecutor's office, access to Instagram will be limited on the territory of the Russian Federation."

Instagram's top executive, Adam Mosseri, called it "wrong" to cut off 80 million users in the country.

"This decision will cut 80 million in Russia off from one another, and from the rest of the world as 80 per cent of people in Russia follow an Instagram account outside their country. This is wrong," Mosseri said, in a tweet.

Roskomnadzor recently blocked access to Facebook, citing 26 cases of "discrimination against Russian media and information resources by Facebook" since October 2020.

Earlier, the Russian introduced a new law that would punish anyone spreading "fake news" about the country with upto 15 years of imprisonment.