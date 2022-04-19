How Russia Facing Foreign Default Could Complicate Putin’s Ability to Wage War

Russia may be on the cusp of its first default on its foreign debt since the Bolsheviks ousted Czar Nicholas II a century ago.

On 14 April, Moody’s Investors Service warned the country’s decision to make payments on dollar-issued debt in rubles would constitute a default because it violates the terms of the contract. A 30-day grace period allows Russia until 4 May to convert the payments to dollars to avoid default.

A default is one of the clearest signals that the sanctions imposed by the US and other countries are having their intended effect on the Russian economy. But will it have any impact on Russia’s ability to wage war in Ukraine?