Putin Advisor Anatoly Chubais Steps Down, Leaves Country Citing Russia's Actions

Under Putin's leadership, Chubais undertook top jobs at esteemed state companies until the president asked him to become the country's climate envoy last year.

He announced his decision to leave the government and the country in a letter to his colleagues and friends on Tuesday, sources told AFP.

Since Moscow's offensive began against Ukraine on 24 February, the government has cracked down on domestic non-conformism regarding the war. Putin had said on 16 March that "scum and traitors" in the country would be cleansed, and accused them of working for Russia's rivals.

"Any people, and particularly the Russian people, will always be able to tell the patriots from the scum and traitors and spit them out like a midge that accidentally flew into their mouths," Putin had said.