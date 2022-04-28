Rouble to be Introduced in Ukrainian Regions Under Russian Control: Official
The Russian rouble will be introduced in areas of Ukraine that are currently controlled by Moscow, a Russian administrator said on Thursday, 28 April. This comes after Moscow's earlier claims that it would not occupy the territories it had captured in Ukraine.
"Beginning 1 May, we will move to the rouble zone," said Kirill Stremousov, the administrator of the Ukrainian region of Kherson, which is currently under Russian control.
However, the administrator's claim has not yet been confirmed by any high-ranking official from the Kremlin, AFP reported.
'Ukrainian Currency To Be Used for Grace Period of 4 Months'
Stremousov, however, said that the Ukrainian currency, called the hryvnia, would also be used over a grace period of four months, after which all settlements would be made in roubles, Russia's state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported.
The country's defence ministry also said that a "peaceful life" was being restored in Kherson along with other regions that are under Russian control. This comes amid reports of protests against the Russian administration in the region, as per local Ukrainian news outlets and social media platforms.
Kherson, which is located near the Moscow-controlled Crimean peninsula, was captured by Russia on 3 March, making it the first major urban city to be occupied by Moscow since its military operation began.
(With inputs from AFP.)
