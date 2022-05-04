Roe v Wade: How TV Show Hosts & Celebs Reacted to Leaked Draft of SC Ruling
According to Politico, the US Supreme Court has privately voted to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade (1973).
A Politico report has raged a storm in the US regarding abortion rights.
The US Supreme Court, according to the report, has privately voted to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade (1973) judgement that guaranteed the right to abortion for women in the US for nearly 50 years.
Reactions from all sides from the political spectrum have been swarming in. Late-night TV show hosts and celebrities have also joined in.
'Life Begins at White Landowning Male'
Trevor Noah, in The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, highlights, among other aspects, the precedent that the potential overruling could set.
"If the right to privacy that Roe is based on doesn't actually exist, then all sorts of things could become illegal, like contraceptions, gay marriage ..."
During his monologue in The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Colbert points out that in Associate Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion, the judge argued that there is abortion has been prohibited since "the earliest days of common law."
Mocking the logic, Colbert said, "Because nothing says looking towards the future like adhering to the earliest days of common law. That's why I believe that life begins at white, landowning male."
Seth Meyers during his show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, gave the stage to Amber Ruffin and Jenny Hagel, who posed as two representatives from the Democratic National Committee responding to the leaked draft.
Mocking the Democratic Party, Ruffin and Hagel pointed out the weaknessess of the party and the structural barriers in Congress that could prevent liberal lawmakers from countering the potential overruling.
They also took digs at US President Joe Biden, claiming that "the guy can't do anything."
How Other Celebrities Reacted
Star Trek star and activist George Takei wrote on Twitter, "Those motherf*****s really did it. First they came for Black voters, then they targeted LGBTQ+ families. Now, women of America, they’re overruling Roe v Wade. We have to unite and strike back. Take to the streets. Overwhelm them at the ballot box. They have gone too damn far."
He put out a separate thread on the issue as well, claiming that "things are beginning to spiral."
On Instagram, Jameela Jamil posted a picture of and a quote by the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion of women's rights in the US.
Family Guy’s Seth MacFarlane tweeted: “As the staggeringly partisan, right wing-dominated SCOTUS nudges America closer to Handmaids Tale status, the importance of voting in EVERY election becomes even more obvious. One would hope today’s news erases any further delusions that ‘both parties are pretty much the same.’”
Bill Gates also tweeted how shocked he was to wake up the news of the leaked draft.
Legendary English former professional footballer and sports broadcaster Gary Lineker crisply wrote, "Women should decide on what’s right for women, not men."
One Tree Hill star and activist Sophia Bush called the Supreme Court "ideological nuts."
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.