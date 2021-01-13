Republican Support Grows For Donald Trump’s Impeachment 

At least four Republicans have stated that they would vote to impeach US Outgoing President Donald Trump in the last eight days of his office in the aftermath of the US Capitol coup. A dozen other Republicans are said to be considering joining Democrats to unseat Trump. The House is to vote today, 13 January.

Democrats on Monday introduced an article of impeachment against outgoing US President Donald Trump in the House of Representatives for "incitement of insurrection".

With more than 210 co-signers, lawmakers said they were confident they had the votes to proceed. If there is a majority of the House votes to impeach Trump, he will be the first president to be impeached twice.