Reports of Uganda Surrendering Airport to China Denied by Both

The Uganda's Civil Aviation Authority has also refuted the allegations against China, arguing that the Ugandan government would never surrender a national asset of such importance in such a manner.

The project to expand Entebbe International Airport by the state-owned China Communications Construction Compan y began in March 2016 and is expected to be finished by the end of the next year.

These allegations against China of debt-trapping poorer countries and seizing their assets are nothing new.

A detailed account of China's debt-trapping strategies and how it has taken over ports and lands of other countries after the latter defaulted in loan payments can be found here.

(With inputs from AFP.)