150 Indians 'Picked Up' By Taliban in Kabul Now Released: Reports

Shortly before such reports emerged from Afghanistan, an Indian Air Force flight took off from Kabul with over 85 Indian nationals on board, as per a report by NDTV.



The report also added that another flight (C-17) is on standby to bring back more stranded Indian nationals home.



Meanwhile, earlier, on Friday, US President Joe Biden had reassured the people of the United States that no one would be abandoned in Afghanistan and that his administration will bring them home.



Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, scenes of utter distress and desperation have emerged from the Kabul airport, including those of babies being passed to the front of queues at the airport so that at least they can get out of the country, and people falling to their deaths many feet below after they clung to a plane as it took off.



Meanwhile, earlier, on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Taliban released a video of the gurudwara head saying he had been assured of safety. Taliban has also reportedly sent messages urging against evacuation of diplomats, saying India had nothing to fear.