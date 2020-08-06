Indian Diaspora Protests Ram Mandir Billboard at Times Square
Indian diaspora clashed in Times Square to both protest and celebrate the ‘Ram Mandir’ billboard ad.
Demands of "BJP has got to go!" and "Azadi!" filled the streets of New York on the evening of 5 August as Indian-Americans gathered to protest the Ram Mandir billboard in Times Square. The protest was organised by the South Asian Solidarity Initiative (SASI).
“The BJP victory in the legal contestation over the Babri Masjid site is being celebrated on the day of the Kashmiri annexation to create a spectacle of Indian nationalism, rooted in a genocide against Muslims,” said Supriya J from SASI.
The protest brought together several South Asian diaspora groups in New York, including Students Against Hindutva Ideology (SAHI), Queens Against Hindu Fascism, Sadhana: Coalition of Progressive Hindus, Indian American Muslim Council, Hindus For Human Rights, among others.
As the billboard beamed images of the proposed Ram Mandir, a van rode across Times Square displaying counter-ads displaying images of the Babri Masjid.
“While framing this as a harmless religious celebration to an unwitting American audience, they are actually promoting a violent and bigoted act of ethnic cleansing and mass murder,” said Nangeli Amma from SASI. “People in this city need to understand that they’re being manipulated into supporting genocide.”
A counter-protest in support of Ram Mandir assembled at Times Square as well, with the two protests taking place face-to-face. The counter-protest assembled for a "diya lighting" ceremony, singing and dancing to celebrate the Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya, and the display of "RamJi in Times Square." This was following a tweet by Jagdish Sewhani, Chairman of the Ramjanmabhoomi Celebrations Committee of USA.
''At a time in the world when the rising tides of fascism stifles democracy and human rights theres celebration of genocide targeting the fabric of my Muslim identity in the heart of Times Square NYC [sic]," tweeted Sana Qutubuddinn of the Indian American Muslim Council.
"India is a very diverse country, and what this event at Times Square is doing is that it is presenting India as a very monolithic country on a world stage", said Meraj Rizvi of Voices Against Fascism in India (California).
"Activists also raise other concerns about the government’s timing and emphasis on spectacle. India currently has the third-highest number of COVID cases in the world. The state has intensified the suffering of its most vulnerable people through a cruel lockdown — another occasion of a spectacle rather than a serious response to a deadly pandemic," SASI has argued.
