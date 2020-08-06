Indian Diaspora Protests Ram Mandir Billboard at Times Square

Demands of "BJP has got to go!" and "Azadi!" filled the streets of New York on the evening of 5 August as Indian-Americans gathered to protest the Ram Mandir billboard in Times Square. The protest was organised by the South Asian Solidarity Initiative (SASI).

“The BJP victory in the legal contestation over the Babri Masjid site is being celebrated on the day of the Kashmiri annexation to create a spectacle of Indian nationalism, rooted in a genocide against Muslims,” said Supriya J from SASI.