Queen Calls Crisis Meet With Harry, Meghan Over Their Future Roles

Queen Elizabeth II has summoned her grandson Prince Harry for face-to-face talks on Monday, 12 January, to discuss the future roles for him and his wife Meghan Markle following the couple's bombshell announcement that they want to "step back" from Britain's royal duties.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, his brother William, the Duke of Cambridge, and their father Charles, the Prince of Wales, have all been invited to the meeting at the Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, while Meghan, who is in Canada with the couple's eight-month-old son Archie, is expected to join the discussion over phone.