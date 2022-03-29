ADVERTISEMENT

Pro-Ukraine Protesters in Poland Demanded No-Fly Zone; Why is NATO Unrelenting?

Direct engagement with Russia is the last thing that NATO wants at the moment.

The Quint
Published
World
3 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pro-Ukraine protestors demanded that NATO enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine and provide it with fighter jets.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has inspired anti-war protests and rallies all over the world. One such rally was held last week on 25 March in Warsaw, Poland, before the arrival of US President Joe Biden.

The protestors demanded that NATO enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine and provide it with fighter jets, according to local Ukrainian media outlet The Kyiv Independent.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pro-Ukraine protestors in front of the Palace of Culture and Science.&nbsp;</p></div>

Pro-Ukraine protestors in front of the Palace of Culture and Science. 

(Photo courtesy: Deepa Parent)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pro-Ukraine protestors in front of the Palace of Culture and Science.&nbsp;</p></div>

Pro-Ukraine protestors in front of the Palace of Culture and Science. 

(Photo courtesy: Deepa Parent)

Even Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been urging the US and NATO to stop Russia's rockets and bombs from destroying Ukraine by means of a no-fly zone.

During his speech to the US Congress, Zelenskyy had wondered if a no-fly zone was "too much to ask". Indeed, the war has been going for more than a month and a no-fly zone still hasn't been initiated.

Why could this be the case?

Also Read

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Addresses US Senate Over Zoom After NATO Rejects No-Fly Zone

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Addresses US Senate Over Zoom After NATO Rejects No-Fly Zone
ADVERTISEMENT

Recap: What is a No-Fly Zone? 

A no-fly zone is a secure area established by a country's military or an alliance over which certain aircraft are not allowed to fly.

It is, during times of conflict, imposed in order to prevent an adversary from attacking or surveilling the country that is being protected by the no-fly zone.

The important thing to note is that a no-fly zone has to be enforced, that too by military means.

That implies that if, hypothetically, NATO does impose a no-fly zone on Ukrainian skies, it would have to shoot down Russian aircraft that are flying in those restricted skies.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pro-Ukraine protestors in front of the Palace of Culture and Science.&nbsp;</p></div>

Pro-Ukraine protestors in front of the Palace of Culture and Science. 

(Photo courtesy: Deepa Parent)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pro-Ukraine protestors in front of the Palace of Culture and Science.&nbsp;</p></div>

Pro-Ukraine protestors in front of the Palace of Culture and Science. 

(Photo courtesy: Deepa Parent)

Also Read

Zelenskyy Urges NATO To Impose No-Fly Zone After Russian Attack on Military Camp

Zelenskyy Urges NATO To Impose No-Fly Zone After Russian Attack on Military Camp

Why Are the US and NATO Hesitant?

Direct engagement with Russia is the last thing that NATO wants at the moment.

If a NATO member nation does shoot down a Russian aircraft, the Kremlin will undoubtedly retaliate against that country.

That retaliation will trigger Article 5 of the NATO treaty, which guarantees collective defence for all its member nations, and that would transform what is now a localised war to a full-blown European war.

Also Read

No-Fly Zone in Ukraine Would Lead to Dire Consequences for World, Says Putin

No-Fly Zone in Ukraine Would Lead to Dire Consequences for World, Says Putin
ADVERTISEMENT

Not all hope, however, is lost for Ukraine.

It's been more than a month since the Russian invasion began, but Russia still doesn't have air superiority over Ukraine.

The lack of air power being employed by the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) have stunned observers.

You can read more about why Russia doesn't control the sky over Ukraine here.

Also Read

What Is Air Superiority and Why Doesn’t Russia Control the Sky Over Ukraine?

What Is Air Superiority and Why Doesn’t Russia Control the Sky Over Ukraine?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Edited By :Saundarya Talwar
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×