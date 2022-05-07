Media Indifference, Sidestepping of Issues & A Hug: On Modi's Meet With Macron

On Wednesday, 4 May, along with a small bunch of journalists, we waited for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrive in the courtyard of the Elysée, the French Presidential palace.

Outside its gilded gates was another small crowd on the pavement –primarily people who wanted to get a glimpse of France’s first couple and a handful of Indians who wanted to see PM Modi. They didn’t know yet, but they would be whisked away just before the motorcade arrived and would get to see neither.

PM Modi was going to be at least ten minutes late, someone from the Elysée staff said. There was much groaning from French journalists who were already visibly unexcited by the day’s mission. A photographer started rolling a cigarette. Someone took out a crumpled newspaper to read.