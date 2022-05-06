Modi in Europe: Joint Statements Aside, the Real Hurdle Is India’s Red Tape

(Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a three-day visit to Europe from 2 May to 4 May, 2022, during which he held talks with leaders of Germany, Denmark and France. The Quint brings to you a three-part analysis on the significance of the talks. Here are the takeaways from PM Modi's visits to Germany and Denmark.)

A meeting on Wednesday with the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris was the last phase of Prime Minister Modi’s European tour from which he returned on Thursday.

It was no surprise, and this is reflected in the joint statement adopted by the two sides adopted after the Modi-Macron talks, that there were differences between the two sides over Ukraine, just as there had been in Modi’s earlier stops in Berlin and Copenhagen.

The French issued a “strong condemnation” of the “unlawful and unprovoked aggression” by Russia on Ukraine.