Prigozhin: Wagner Showed "Master Class" on How Ukraine Invasion Should’ve Been

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner group, issued a public statement on Monday clarifying that the one-day mutiny orchestrated by his forces aimed to express discontent with the perceived ineffective handling of the war in Ukraine by the Russian government rather than to overthrow it.

In a major challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin's authority in decades, Yevgeny Prigozhin's mercenary forces, Wagner, launched a coup of sorts on Friday, 23 June, taking control of the city of Rostov-on-Don and marching towards Moscow.

In his 11-minute audio message shared on Telegram, he emphasised yet again that Wagner stood as the most formidable combat force not only in Russia but "even the world," and that it successfully put to shame the units that Moscow had sent into Ukraine in February 2022.

These were the Wagner chief's first his public comments since ending the mutiny late on Saturday.