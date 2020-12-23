Prachanda Replaces Oli As Parliamentary Chief Of Nepal’s NCP
PM KP Sharma Oli dissolved the Parliament on Sunday, which his opponents deemed an “unconstitutional”.
Former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal also known as Prachanda replaced KP Sharma Oli as the parliamentary leader of the ruling Nepal Communist Party in Parliament on Tuesday, 22 December.
Prachanda announce on 22 December that he and former PM Madhav Kumar Nepal would be co-chairing the NCP. Madhav Kumar Nepal will be the party’s second chairman in the Prachanda-led faction. Prachanda also announced the decision to take disciplinary action against PM KP Sharma Oli on Sunday, reported NDTV.
Background
The Nepal government is a coalition of two left parties of the country — the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) led by Oli and the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) led by former PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’.
Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli dissolved the Parliament on Sunday, which his opponents within the government and the Opposition leaders deemed a “unilateral and unconstitutional” move. Oli had alleged that politicians in the country were being instigated by India with the intention of removing him from power.
As he faced internal pressure over deteriorating relations with India, Oli further received flak for his remark that a plot with the intention to overthrow him was being shaped by the leaders of his own coalition government.
The move is now in the process of being challenged in the country’s Supreme Court. If the courts favor Oli’s decision, Nepal will contest elections on 30 April and 10 May to elect a new government, reported Scroll.
(With inputs from NDTV and Scroll)
