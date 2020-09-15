Possible Signs of Life Discovered on Venus: Scientists

“This opens a rather bold possibility that there might be something living in the clouds of Venus,” said scientists, adding that they also detected traces of phosphine, a flammable gas that occurs from breaking down of organic substance.

However, the team of scientists at Nature Astronomy said that the presence of phosphine does not indicate the presence of life on Venus.

According to the researchers, the clouds swirling about its broiling surface are highly acidic and therefore destroy phosphine very quickly, reported AFP. Hence, the researchers conducted several modelling calculations to explain the presence of new phosphine.