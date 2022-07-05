ADVERTISEMENT
2 Police Officers Shot in US' Philadelphia During 4th of July Celebrations
Both officers were in stable condition, as per local media.
Two police officers were shot in United States' Philadelphia on Tuesday, 5 July, as thousands of people celebrated a Fourth of July concert and fireworks show.
The incident occurred near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Both officers were in stable condition, CBS3 Philadelphia reported, citing the police department. The police is searching for the shooter.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
Edited By :Padmashree Pande
