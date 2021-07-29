Pegasus Project: Israeli Authorities Conduct Inspection of NSO Offices

Israeli authorities on Wednesday, 28 July, conducted an inspection of the offices of the NSO Group following reports by a consortium of media organisations which said that their spyware Pegasus was used by governments across the world for surveillance on major figures in countries.

The Guardian reported that officials from Israel's defence ministry paid a visit to the company’s offices near Tel Aviv.

An NSO spokesperson told Israeli news website The Record that they could confirm that “representatives from the Israeli Ministry of Defence had visited their offices.”