Alleged Conspirator in Pathankot Attack, Shahid Latif Shot Dead in Pakistan

Why it matters: Latif was classified a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967. He is believed to be a key conspirator and co-coordinator of the 2016 terrorist attack in Punjab's Pathankot that claimed the lives of over seven Indian security personnel.

Know more: Latif infiltrated the Kashmir Valley in 1993 and was arrested a year later on 12 November 1994, as per PTI.