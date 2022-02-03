Partygate: 3 More MPs Send Letter of No-Confidence Against UK PM Boris Johnson
At least 54 letters from Tory MPs are needed for a no-confidence vote within the party regarding Johnson's future.
Three more MPs belonging to the Conservative Party have submitted no-confidence letters against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in light of the 'Partygate' scandal on Wednesday, 2 February.
After Sue Gray's report regarding the lockdown parties that took place in Downing Street, Johnson told parliament earlier this week that he was sorry, but stopped short of resigning.
He has come under fire for taking part and turning a blind to eye to said parties while the whole country was in lockdown for many months in the year 2020.
In this regard, the three Tory MPs who have submitted no-confidence letters are Tobias Ellwood, Anthony Mangnall, and Gary Streeter.
"I cannot reconcile the pain and sacrifice of the vast majority of the British Public during lockdown with the attitude and activities of those working in Downing Street."Gary Streeter, quoted from his Facebook post
Mangnall took to Twitter to express his dismay.
Finally, Ellwood said that "it's time for the prime minister to take a grip of this" and that "he himself should call a vote of confidence rather than waiting for the inevitable 54 letters to be eventually submitted", Sky News reported.
At least 54 letters from Tory MPs are required to trigger a no-confidence vote within the Conservative party regarding Johnson's future as prime minister.
As of now, seven letters have been submitted, according to ITV News.
(With inputs from The Guardian, Sky News, and ITV News)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.