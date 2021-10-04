Pandora Papers: The Big International Names Featured in the List of Leaked Data

Shaukat Tarin was Pakistan's finance minister between 2008 and 2010 before being appointed to the same post by Prime Minister Imran Khan in April 2021.

Tarin and his family members own four offshore companies. While Tarin holds Triperna Inc, his family members hold companies named Hamra Inc, Moonen Inc and Seafex Inc, according to the ICIJ website.

All the above-mentioned companies were registered to Tarin and his family in the Seychelles in 2014.

Tariq Malik, a financial consultant who maintained the correspondence of all four companies, told the ICIJ that Tarin's family wanted to invest in a bank (called Silkbank) in partnership with a Saudi business.

Tarin tweeted regarding the same and even issued a statement that said the "off-shore companies mentioned were incorporated as part of the fund raising process for my [his] Bank", the ICIJ report added.