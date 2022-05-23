Two Pakistani Sisters Shot Dead in Honour Killing Case; 6 of Their Family Held

Two Pakistani-origin Spanish sisters were allegedly severely tortured and shot dead in Nathia village, about 170 km from Lahore in Gujrat district of Pakistan in a case of ‘honour’ killing on Friday, 20 May.

Arooj Abbas, 21, and Aneesa Abbas, 23, were allegedly killed for refusing to take their husbands, who were their cousins, back to Spain, reported PTI.

Two days after the murder, the police on Sunday, 21 May, arrested six men from the same family. Initial investigation suggested that both the sisters were not happy with their marriages.