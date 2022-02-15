Pakistani Social Media Star's Brother Acquitted In Her Honour Killing Case

Pakistani social media star Qandeel Baloch's brother, who was arrested for her murder in 2016, was acquitted on Monday, 14 February.

Muhammad Waseem was apprehended and sentenced to life imprisonment in the murder case of his sister who was a social media star, then popular for her defiant posts.

The brother had said that he felt no remorse for strangling his sister as her behaviour was "intolerable".

"I am proud of what I did. I drugged her first, then I killed her. She was bringing dishonour to our family," Waseem had stated about the honour killing.

The lawyers stated that Waseem was acquitted on Monday after serving less than six years in jail.