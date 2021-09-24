Pakistan Urges the World To Be Realistic and Engage With the Taliban

In an interview with the Associated Press on Wednesday, 22 September, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi summarised Pakistan's approach to the new Taliban government in Afghanistan, that was characterised by realistic expectations, patience, and engagement.

Additionally, he urged the international community to diplomatically recognise the Taliban and specifically urged the US and the International Monetary Fund to unfreeze the Afghanistan government's funds so that the money can be used for “for promoting normalcy in Afghanistan.”